Odell Beckham Jr., who has turned his career back around with Rams, scores first in wild-card game

Odell Beckham Jr.'s dad was right, after all.

Beckham's time with the Cleveland Browns lacked many big plays and ended in a messy way, after a rift with quarterback Baker Mayfield that included Beckham's dad posting a video of how often his son was open but didn't get the ball. The Browns cut Beckham, and the Los Angeles Rams were aggressive to get him.

It has worked out better for the Rams than they could have reasonably expected.

Beckham is back to looking like one of the game's better receivers, and he continued his career rehabilitation with a beautiful touchdown catch to start the scoring in the Rams' wild-card game against the Arizona Cardinals. He went over cornerback Marco Wilson on a fade route and snatched the ball out of the air for the score. That gave the Rams a 7-0 lead.

Beckham scored seven touchdowns in two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns. Beckham's touchdown to start the scoring against the Cardinals was his sixth touchdown in his ninth game with the Rams.

There was some disconnect in Beckham's time with the Browns. If you want to blame Mayfield, maybe that's fair. The difference in Beckham with the Browns and Beckham with the Rams is startling.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams, and it was a risk. Beckham had a half-season before hitting free agency to change the narrative about his career, which seemed to be in decline. It turned out to be an incredibly shrewd move.