Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Give Tom Brady a Pair of Cleats Made of Goat Hair

Photo credit: Jeff Zelevansky - Getty Images

From Men's Health

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for making the occasional style statement, like when he wore a $350,000 designer watch during his first game with the Cleveland Browns at the start of the season. But the wide receiver doesn't just keep his outlandish tastes to himself; he is rumored to be planning on giving New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a stylish gift when they play against each other tonight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Before or after the Browns (2-4) face the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (7-0) on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Beckham plans to gift a special pair of cleats to quarterback Tom Brady, considered by many to be the GOAT (greatest of all time)," reported the Akron Beacon Journal.

"I have a pair of cleats for him made out of — I hope no animals were really harmed — but made out of goat hair," Beckham Jr. told the paper. "[I have a pair] for me, too, but I’m gonna give them to him because he’s one of the GOATs, and he’s more the GOAT than I am."

Beckham Jr. is a huge admirer of Brady (who continues to perform at the highest level as one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL) and has said on numerous occasions that it would be a career highlight to play on the same team as him.

Story continues

“Yeah, you know like I say, Tom Brady is the GOAT," he told Fox News on Friday ahead of this weekend's game. "I know we’ve done some goat cloning, and I think there’s something going on. He’s not human that he’s playing the way he’s still playing. He’s mentally prepared every single game, decisive decisions. He knows how to manage a game. He plays offense and defense with the way that he plays. He’s very smart. He’s the best to ever do it. I don’t think anybody can really argue it. He’s just the greatest, and I definitely want some of the water that he’s drinking... That’s what everyone, I know for me as well, we all are inspired to be like."

You Might Also Like