Odell Beckham Jr. visor change was not required by officials

On a Monday night in September 2019, officials removed then-Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. early in the game with a mandate to replace a tinted visor with a clear one. It caused him to miss a key third-down play near the goal line After the win over the Jets, he claimed that he’s singled out for such on-the-fly adjustments.

This most recent Monday night, Beckham made another in-game visor change, from tinted to clear. Although the issue didn’t come up during his post-game press conference, the NFL tells PFT that the switch was not required by officials.

Beckham ultimately was on the field for 15 snaps, which equates to 27 percent of the total L.A. offensive output. Despite a report that Beckham possibly would return punts, Beckham was not on the field on any of the three times that the 49ers punted.

He finished with two catches on three targets for 18 yards. A long throw to Beckham was intercepted to end the first drive of the night.

