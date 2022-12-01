Odell Beckham Jr. visit comes four years after last game with Giants

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will arrive in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday for his official meeting with the New York Giants.

Beckham will visit with the team on both Thursday and Friday as he undergoes a physical and talks with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. He is also expected to have dinner with several members of the front office.

Additionally, Beckham intends to visit the home of his close friend, Sterling Shepard, during his time in town.

“I want to try to keep him here, yeah. That’s the plan,” Shepard told reporters on Wednesday.

Both Shepard and running back Saquon Barkley said they’d make their pitch to Odell, but acknowledged they’d support him no matter what his final decision was.

Meanwhile, the date of Beckham’s visit holds its own significance. On December 2, it will be exactly four years to the day OBJ played his last game as a member of the Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. will visit the #Giants tomorrow on his first of three known scheduled visits within the next week or so with Bills and Cowboys on deck. It'll start on Dec. 1, end on Dec. 2: exactly four years since his last game as a Giant: Dec. 2, 2018 vs. the Chicago Bears. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 30, 2022

During that game, Beckham hauled in three receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown, and threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to fellow wide receiver Russell Shepard. The Giants defeated the Bears, 30-27, in overtime.

After meeting with the Giants, Beckham will head up to Buffalo to visit the Buffalo Bills. He’s then scheduled to meet with the Dallas Cowboys on December 5.

Ideally, and assuming his knee checks out, the Giants shouldn’t let Beckham leave the building.

