Odell Beckham Jr.’s very blunt analysis of Browns’ loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Once again the Cleveland Browns didn't live up to the season opening hype Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, losing by 32 points. In said loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield and star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could never quite get on the same page -- OBJ finished with just three receptions for 22 yards.

"It's not feasible for me to be thinking about what he [Mayfield] may be going through back there, or if there's pressure, I know there's a lot on his plate," Beckham said.

"You kind of have to give your hats to the Ravens," Beckham said. "They came out there, they were the better team, they beat the s--- out of us and we keep it pushing."

The Ravens defense was fully locked in Sunday, picking Mayfield off on his first drive and then holding him to just 189 passing yards. Jarvis Landry caught five passes for 61 yards and tight end Austin Hooper was held to just two receptions for 15 yards in his Browns debut.

"We kept the receivers pretty much under control, which was big, because we know how good those guys are," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Just a few plays in there, here and there. So, I was happy with that. We also know we can really improve and get so much better."