Odell Beckham Jr. fumes over $14K fine for his pants not covering his knees

Odell Beckham Jr.'s pants apparently don't cover enough for the NFL's liking. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Between the Cleveland Browns’ 2-4 record, inconsistent play from quarterback Baker Mayfield and getting choke-slammed that one time, it’s been a frustrating year for Odell Beckham Jr.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The star wide receiver publicly complained again about fines from the NFL on Monday, posting a letter he received from the NFL last Wednesday that told him he had been fined $14,037 because his pants “failed to cover the knee area.” The NFL has now apparently taken the role of a catholic school nun.

OBJ not happy on his IG Story - posts that he was fined $14,037 for his pants failing to cover his knees during the game vs Seattle pic.twitter.com/Pt2TAz3Lwb — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 22, 2019

This is just the latest time Beckham has complained about fines from the NFL this season, most recently going after the league for how it handled the choke-slam incident with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Beckham got another fine after Week 1 for wearing a $191,500 watch during a game and having a visor that was marginally too dark. He has also been fined in the past for things like a lewd touchdown celebration and blindside hit.

Of course, you have to wonder how many players that aren’t Beckham have worn their pants above their knees and not been fined. That might just be the price Beckham pays by simply occupying the public space he holds in the NFL.

More from Yahoo Sports: