Odell Beckham Jr. underwent knee surgery, vows to come back ‘better than ever before’

The last week and a half has been a whirlwind for Odell Beckham Jr. – and the same can really be said about the last three months for the star wide receiver. He and the Rams were crowned world champions in Super Bowl LVI, beating the Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium

But in the first half of the game, Beckham suffered a non-contact knee injury. The Rams feared it was a torn ACL, and while that has yet to be confirmed, it was obviously a serious injury that required surgery.

Beckham announced he underwent successful surgery on his left knee Monday, Feb. 22. Here’s part of what he wrote on Instagram, which coincided with the announcement of the birth of his first child.

2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success. Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.” Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where im at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now “this my year” BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV

Beckham has come back from a torn ACL before, suffering the same injury in October of 2020. He returned to the field in Week 3 of the 2021 season, playing 18 games this season between the Browns and the Rams.

With the timing of this ACL tear, it’ll be tough for Beckham to be ready for the start of next season, but he vows to be back – and even better than before.

List