Odell Beckham Jr. tweets that he tested negative

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be on his way back from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams wide receiver tweeted “negative” with a couple of emojis on Friday, shortly after the NFL postponed Sunday’s Rams-Seahawks game to Tuesday night.

Vaccinated players must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart before they can return from the COVID-19 list, so it’s unclear how many times Beckham has tested negative. The Rams have not officially removed him from COVID-19 reserve yet.

Beckham tested positive on Tuesday and was placed on COVID-19 reserve that day, so he’s been on the list for three days.

With Rams-Seahawks being moved to next Tuesday, the rest of the team now has two extra days to be cleared from COVID-19 protocols in time for the game.