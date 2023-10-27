Odell Beckham Jr. on track to play after full practice Friday

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. popped up on the Ravens injury report on Thursday, but the team isn't concerned about his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Beckham has no injury designation after returning for a full practice on Friday. Beckham is listed with a shoulder injury.

Edge rusher Odafe Oweh (ankle) was also added to the injury report Thursday. He didn't practice on Friday and has been listed as questionable along with running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring).

The only Ravens player that has been ruled out is safety Marcus Williams. He'll miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury and his fifth game overall this season.