Odell Beckham Jr. tosses helmet, argues with Freddie Kitchens on sideline as Browns lose again

The Cleveland Browns aren’t happy with their head coach. One week after Jarvis Landry argued with coach Freddie Kitchens on the sideline, star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. did the same thing.

Beckham expressed his frustration to Kitchens during the team’s 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Beckham’s outburst came after the Browns failed to complete a two-point conversion. As Beckham was walking to the sideline, he tossed his helmet. Beckham then exchanged words with Kitchens.

I'm sure OBJ is fine pic.twitter.com/o7t8hywE0l — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 22, 2019

It’s been a rocky year for Beckham in Cleveland. The wideout has struggled all season, scoring just two touchdowns coming into Sunday’s game. Beckham added a touchdown against the Ravens, but appeared frustrated he wasn’t able to do more. Beckham got into it with Kitchens after the Browns targeted tight end Ricky Seals-Jones on the key two-point conversion.

Throughout the season, Beckham has been the subject of reports suggesting he wants out of Cleveland. There was even a report accusing Beckham of telling opposing teams to “come get” him in the offseason. Beckham initially did not address those reports, telling reporters he wouldn’t talk about the offseason. Eventually, Beckham said he wasn’t going anywhere in the offseason.

With just one week left to go in the regular season, the cracks are bare for the Browns. It’s shaping up to be an eventful offseason in Cleveland, and that might not be a good thing depending on who goes.

