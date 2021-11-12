Odell Beckham Jr. told 49ers 'get me here' in 2018, John Lynch says

Lynch says OBJ asked 49ers GM to 'get me here' in 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes came to an end Thursday, just over a week after they began following the Cleveland Browns waiving the wide receiver. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was picked up by the 49ers' division-rival Los Angeles Rams.

In speaking to KNBR on Thursday night, 49ers GM John Lynch explained that the 49ers never had much of a chance at Beckham Jr. during his brief free agency. However, Lynch did reveal that back when Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants played at Levi's Stadium in 2018, the two had a conversation about OBJ coming to the Bay Area.

"I think everybody knows, he’s been fond of our place. I mean, shoot, I’ll never forget, four years ago or something, he came up to me in pregame when New York [was here], was saying, ‘Get me here, get me here.’ I probably shouldn’t be saying that, but I didn’t tamper, it was him," Lynch said.

Lynch also explained that the 49ers have not "earned that right" to bring in a player of Beckham Jr.'s talent seeking a contender given the current record.

At 3-5, the 49ers sit in last place in the NFC West, with the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals and 7-2 Rams pacing the division.

Beckham Jr. is one of the league's most talented wide receivers in years, but has played in just one playoff game back in 2017 as injuries and rocky teams around him have limited his opportunities.

He joins a Rams team that already added Von Miller at the trade deadline and appears primed to make a run at a Super Bowl.

The 49ers might get the first chance to defend OBJ in a Rams uniform Monday when LA rolls into Levi's Stadium for Monday Night Football.

