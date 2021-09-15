Odell Beckham Jr. to miss another game due to recovery from ACL surgery

There's no mystery over Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s status in Week 2. Beckham was ruled out for the contest while he recovers from ACL surgery.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the news Wednesday, saying he wanted to be more clear about Beckham's status after Beckham was inactive in Week 1.

Kevin Stefanski says Odell Beckham will NOT play Sunday. No setback. But wanted to provide clarity vs. the way it went down in KC — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 15, 2021

Things looked positive for Beckham heading into the team's Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After being limited in training camp and not playing in the preseason, Beckham was able to practice in a limited fashion leading up to the team's first regular season game. He was deemed questionable for the contest, usually a positive sign for an injured player.

Ninety minutes before game time, the Browns decided to hold Beckham out of the contest. He was the biggest name on the team's inactive list prior to Week 1.

Beckham's absence may have been the difference in the contest, as the Browns lost 33-29.

Odell Beckham Jr. recovering from knee injury

Beckham is less than a year removed from surgery to repair his ACL. In that sense, Beckham not being ready for game action shouldn't come as a major shock. Recovery from an ACL injury varies, but it is not uncommon for a player to be held out for a year or longer following surgery.

The practice reports made it seem like Beckham would be ready to go in Week 1, however, making his inactive status troubling. Stefanski attempted to quell those concerns Wednesday, saying Beckham has not had any setbacks in his recovery.

Stefanski said Beckham has not had any setbacks, just not ready.#Browns pic.twitter.com/Aao9QgzKwz — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 15, 2021

It's unclear when Beckham will return to action with the Browns. Beckham taking part in practices was a positive sign, so it's possible Beckham will be back before September ends. ACL injuries are tricky, though, and the Browns have every incentive to wait until Beckham is 100 percent healthy before throwing him into game action.