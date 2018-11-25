Odell Beckham Jr. throws shade at Giants coaches again, says attacking Eagles secondary 'wasn't in our game plan'

The New York Giants suffered yet another disappointing loss Sunday, choking away a 19-3 halftime lead against the Philadelphia Eagles on their way to a 25-22 loss and a 3-8 record.

Despite a big day from Saquon Barkley, the Giants offense collapsed in the second half with only 51 yards and three points. It wasn’t a great day for a widely criticized coaching staff, to the point that Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. was telling reporters what he wished the team had done after the game.

Odell Beckham Jr. criticizes Giants’ game plan

Odell Beckham: “Knowing they were struggling (with injuries) in the secondary, personally I would’ve loved to attack them. But that wasn’t in our game plan.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 25, 2018





The Eagles entered Sunday with three cornerbacks out for the game in Jalen Mills (foot), Avonte Maddox (knee, ankle) and Sidney Jones (hamstring), with Rasul Douglas (knee, ankle) also having not appeared in practice all week.

The Giants went to the air often in response, with Eli Manning posting 37 pass attempts for 297 yards.

Beckham didn’t exactly have a quiet day with five receptions for a team-leading 85 receiving yards, but it’s definitely worth wondering if he should have had more against a hurting Eagles secondary that had entered the day ranked 24th in the NFL in passing yardage allowed.

Couple Beckham’s frustrations with Barkley getting only five touches in the second half, and you have a puzzling day for the Giants’ coaching staff.

More criticism from Odell Beckham Jr.

This isn’t the first time Beckham has criticized the Giants organization and coaching staff, led by first-year coach Pat Shurmur. The 25-year-old made headlines last month with a pointed interview in which he said he was “being out-schemed” and that he didn’t want to “be held back anymore.”

Those comments from Beckham, who locked himself into this situation by signing a five-year, $95 million contract with the Giants last summer, were not well-received by the team. Shurmur was “absolutely livid” after hearing the comments, per Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, and pushed Beckham to apologize to the team.

We’ll see how the Giants responds to Beckham’s comments this Sunday.

