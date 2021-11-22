Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his Rams salary in bitcoin

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a new one-year deal with the Rams two weeks ago after the Browns released him. His contract comes with a base salary of $750,000 and a $500,000 signing bonus, with another $3 million available to earn in the form of team-based incentives.

Beckham will try to turn his $750,000 salary into even more money by taking it in the form of bitcoin. He announced that news on Monday in partnership with Square’s Cash App, saying he’s taking his new salary in bitcoin.

Additionally, Beckham and Square are giving away $1 million in bitcoin.

It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021

Beckham has played one game with the Rams so far, catching two passes for 18 yards in his debut against the 49ers. He’s under contract through the rest of the season but will become a free agent in March if the Rams don’t sign him to an extension beforehand.

