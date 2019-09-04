Odell Beckham Jr. surprises Ohio high school football team with Nikes

On Tuesday, players from Chaney High School in Youngstown, Ohio made the 90 minute drive west to Berea to have practice at the Cleveland Browns facility.

The football team at Chaney is making a comeback this fall, after it was dissolved in 2010. The Cowboys lost their first game back last week, 13-6 to Cardinal Mooney in Youngstown, but will play Beechwood High this Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When they returned to school on Wednesday, the players were rocking some fresh-out-the-box Nike Air Max 270s, courtesy of a practice visitor.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. surprised the Cowboys, and in a video the team posted to its social media accounts, the players were excited to see him, screaming and shouting when they realized the three-time Pro Bowler had walked into their huddle.

But it wasn’t just a visit and pictures Beckham provided: he also had over 100 pairs of the 270s he designed in partnership with Nike, in the newest bone and white colorway that won’t be released to the public until Saturday. They’ll retail for $200.

In July, the Browns donated $10,000 in equipment, including cleats, gloves, practice jerseys and cleats to the Chaney team to get them started.

All smiles: Odell Beckham Jr. surprised the Chaney High football team when it visited the Browns' facility on Tuesday. (Browns/Twitter)

More from Yahoo Sports: