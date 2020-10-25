Odell Beckham Jr. Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury Against Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering what looked to be a serious knee injury. Shortly after the game, which the Cleveland Browns ended up winning, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns fear that the injury is serious.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

"Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good."



The injury occurred on a play in which Browns QB Baker Mayfield threw an interception. Watch it below.

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered what appears to be a significant knee injury on a Baker Mayfield interception...



He is out for today. #NFL #NFLSunday pic.twitter.com/1d9di2P93R — The Tailgate Talk (@TheTailgateTlk) October 25, 2020

After the game, Mayfield discussed the conversation he had with OBJ at halftime.

"I told [Odell] I love him and he told me to go be great."



Baker Mayfield discusses the conversation he had with OBJ at the half after the @Browns' last second win over the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/qkNfTq2z9K — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 25, 2020

We'll update this story as soon as we know more about what could be a potentially devastating injury for one of the biggest stars in football.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok