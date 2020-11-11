Odell Beckham Jr. has successful ACL surgery, eying 2021 comeback in Cleveland

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left knee on Tuesday. The surgery, performed by Dr. James Andrews, was successful.

Beckham will now rehabilitate the knee with an eye towards getting back on the field in Cleveland without missing any time in 2021. He suffered the injury on the first passing play of the Browns’ Week 7 win over the Bengals while attempting to make a tackle on an interception return by Cincinnati’s Darius Phillips.

Beckham’s mom, Heather Van Norman, posted several times on her Instagram account from the surgical facility in Florida. “Surgery was a success. Thank you Dr. Andrews and Andrews Institute for treating my family like your own,” Van Norman wrote in one post.