The Rams seem to be leaving the proverbial light on for Odell Beckham Jr., as the team still has a locker set up for the receiver.

While he’s currently a free agent, Beckham is at SoFi Stadium for the 2022 season opener between the Bills and Rams. And Beckham spent time during pregame warmups on Los Angeles’ sideline.

Beckham greeted several members of the team and front office, including General Manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. He even shared a hug with team owner Stan Kroenke.

Notably, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Jalen Ramsey also came up to greet Beckham.

Beckham became a significant part of Los Angeles’ offense after signing with the team in November. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season. Then he caught 21 passes for 288 yards with a pair of TDs in the postseason. He was perhaps on track to be the Super Bowl MVP before tearing his ACL again during the game.

Beckham said he was half-joking when suggesting he’d sign with the winner of the season opener between the Rams and Bills. If pregame was any indication, there could be some significant mutual interest between Beckham and L.A. for a reunion.

Odell Beckham Jr. spends pregame on Rams sideline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk