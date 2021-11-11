How Odell Beckham Jr. signing impacts Rams’ depth chart at WR

Leave it to the Los Angeles Rams to come out of seemingly nowhere to sign Odell Beckham Jr. following his release from the Cleveland Browns. Beckham’s stint with the Browns didn’t pan out, leading him to mull over his options, with the idea of joining a contender in the latter part of the season.

From the outside looking in, Beckham doesn’t address a massive need for the Rams. Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson were already one of the best trios at wide receiver in the NFL.

However, whenever you can add a player as talented as Beckham, sometimes it’s too good to pass up, even if he’s been less productive in recent years. So with Beckham arriving in Los Angeles, how will the depth chart of the Rams look moving forward?

For starters, Jefferson will likely be relegated to No. 4 on the depth chart once Beckham is ready to make his debut. It remains to be seen if Beckham can suit up for Los Angeles on Monday night versus the San Francisco 49ers.

It will be interesting to see how Beckham meshes with Matthew Stafford at quarterback for the rest of the season. As the Rams prepare for a strong push in the second half of the season, the addition of Beckham unquestionably alters the roles in the offense for certain guys, mainly Jefferson.

Maybe the Rams elect to run more empty sets with four wide receivers on the field to ensure Jefferson is still getting reps. On the other hand, Jefferson will now join Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski as young wideouts on the back half of the depth chart.