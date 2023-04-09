Odell Beckham Jr. signing 1-year contract with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are doing what they can to lure Lamar Jackson back into their nest.

On Easter Sunday, the Ravens made big NFL news by signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract for $18 million.

GOD NEVER FAILS! I’m telling yaaa — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 9, 2023

Beckham missed last season after tearing his ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals at the end of the 2021 season.

Jackson, meanwhile, is embroiled in a contract dispute with the Ravens, who have franchise-tagged him, non-exclusive.

It would cost any team that attempts to sign Jackson a pair of first-rounders … if Baltimore didn’t decide to match the contract.

Having Beckham could get Jackson leaning to Baltimore … maybe.

