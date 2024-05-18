Odell Beckham Jr. shares excitement over playing with Tua Tagovailoa

Veteran NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed with the Miami Dolphins, joining a star-studded wide receiver room that also includes Tyreek Hill and former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Who will be throwing the ball to this impressive offensive unit? That would be 2023 passing-yards leader and Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who also played college ball in Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide.

Tagovailoa, the fifth-overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, has been the subject of much criticism from fans and media members throughout his young career. Debates get rather contentious regarding his arm strength, availability due to health concerns and his decision-making. Despite this, many fans argue the contrary and the Miami front office remains unmoved in their belief that he is the long-term answer at the quarterback position.

He has thrived with Hill and Waddle at wide receiver, two shifty and dangerously fast pass-catchers. However, Miami has lacked a receiver who has a physical presence and can come down with contested catches, especially near the end zone. That’s where Beckham comes into play.

The 31-year-old, 10-year veteran recently signed with the Dolphins and expressed his excitement to be with the franchise. On a recent podcast appearance on “Drive Time with Travis Wingfield,” Beckham talked about Tagovailoa.

Though the two have yet to play together, he shared nothing but high praise for the young quarterback.

“(Coach Mike McDaniel) was telling me all about Tua, because, you know, seeing the numbers, you don’t really get to watch the film and see what they are doing,” said Beckham. “When you’re in the season, you’re watching the other team’s defense. There’s not much time for you to tap in. We sat up there and watched film for an hour and a half, and we were just talking about the plays in my career and how you catch and run away, all the plays with Waddle and Tyreek, and it’s a lot of everything that’s on timing. Real football details stuff that happens. Catching the ball, catching it out on the break, that’s when you have the most separation. They were just telling me how accurate he is, how good of a ball he throws, all of those things. So, I’m super excited about it. I met him today. Great person. Seems like his energy is just infectious. We’re supposed to catch a round of golf or get something to eat. I’m just excited about the opportunity to get to know him and be a part of his journey.”

It seems like Tagovailoa was a big selling point on getting Beckham to sign with the team.

🎥 Odell Beckham Jr. on playing with Tua Tagovailoa: "They were just telling me how accurate he is, how good of a ball he throws, all of those things. I'm super excited about it. I met him today, great person, seems like his energy is just infectious." (@MiamiDolphins) #GoFins pic.twitter.com/cXAXLjY7j2 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) May 17, 2024

Roll Tide wire will continue to share Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire