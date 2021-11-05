Would Odell Beckham Jr. make sense for Eagles? Nick Sirianni addresses possibility

Would OBJ make sense for Eagles? Nick Sirianni addresses possibility originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nick Sirianni does not sound like someone who was in a hurry to sign a veteran wide receiver.

On Friday, soon after the Browns released Odell Beckham Jr., Sirianni was asked if the Eagles had any interest in the one-time Giants star, who turned 29 on Friday.

It doesn’t make sense for a lot of reasons. The Eagles don’t want to block their young receivers from getting snaps. They won’t want to pay market value considering their cap situation. And the last thing they want to do is start adding older players with a long injury history.

Plus, OBJ is five years removed from his last Pro Bowl, has played only 42 games the last five years and is probably not the type of personality Sirianni wants to bring into the culture he's trying to build.

Sirianni said he wouldn’t comment specifically on Beckham Jr. – and DeSean Jackson is another veteran wide receiver who’s available – but he did speak in general terms and didn’t sound like someone who was interested in adding a veteran receiver.

“You know what, we’re always looking to make the team better and we’ll obviously keep all those conversations inside, and I can’t speak on any rumors, whatever’s out there,” he said.

Story continues

“With that being said, though, I really feel good about our wide receiver room. I think they’re growing, I think we’ve got three young guys (DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor) that really can make plays and are continuing to make plays and we’ll just keep growing in confidence in them, and then I feel good about their backups as well with Greg Ward and J.J. (Arcega-Whiteside) and some of the guys, Deon Cain that we have on the practice squad, John Hightower, that we have on our practice squad, and KeeSean Johnson, that we have on our practice squad.

“So I feel really good about that room. Lot of different skill sets in that room that we really like.”

OBJ has 504 catches for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in eight seasons. He caught 17 passes for 232 yards in six games with the Browns last year. His last season as a full-time player was 2019, when he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards.

Smith leads the Eagles with 33 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown, Watkins has 20-for-366 and Reagor is 20-for-165.

Over the last three weeks, those three have combined for just 18 catches for 231 yards. Eagles WRs have had just three games this year with 65 yards or more.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube