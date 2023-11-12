Odell Beckham Jr. scores against former team, Ravens lead Browns 24-9

Odell Beckham Jr. has found the end zone once again.

Beckham took a slant 40 yards to the house, giving Baltimore a 24-9 lead over Cleveland during the third quarter.

That play converted third-and-6 and ended a six play, 78-yard drive that started the third quarter.

Beckham caught his first touchdown of the season last week. He entered the day with 19 receptions for 218 yards in seven games.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has remained in the game despite dealing with an apparent ankle injury.

But Cleveland safety Juan Thornhill is questionable to return with a calf injury. Cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out with a neck injury.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is questionable to return with an ankle injury.