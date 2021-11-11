Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Patriots still among teams in the mix for free agent WR

Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Patriots still among teams in the mix originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It doesn't sound like the Odell Beckham Jr. free agent saga is going to end in the immediate future.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night that it's "probably going to be a few days" before we learn which team Beckham will sign with.

Therefore, it seems pretty unlikely he will play for his new team in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon.

Which teams are still in the mix for Beckham?

"He does have offers, including from some pretty good teams," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "Among the teams who have offers out to Odell Beckham or significant interest -- the Kansas City Chiefs, who have never shied away from adding despite the salary cap crunch they're in. The Green Bay Packers -- certainly adding a weapon for Aaron Rodgers wouldn't be bad. The Seahawks. The Patriots. The New Orleans Saints, who tried to trade for him at the trade deadline. Varying degrees of economics here are at play, but it could be a couple days before we have a decision."

From @NFLTotalAccess: The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes may take a while... The latest from me and @KimJonesSports 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ungjy4Cgon — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Rapoport doesn't specify whether the Patriots are among the teams that have made an offer to Beckham or among those with significant interest, but it does sound like they're still in the mix for the talented wide receiver.

Beckham was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday and cleared Tuesday afternoon. The 29-year-old veteran isn't having a tremendous 2021 season -- 17 receptions for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games -- but a fresh start on a playoff contender could revitalize his career.

The Patriots passing attack could use a wideout of Beckham's caliber, especially as the AFC playoff race heats up. One difference between the Patriots and several of the teams Rapoport listed is New England has a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. The Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes), Packers (Aaron Rodgers) and Seahawks (Russell Wilson) all have top-five quarterbacks who are veterans.

How much does QB experience matter to Beckham in his decision? We'll soon find out.