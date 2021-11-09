Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Latest update on when NFL WR might choose new team

Latest updates on Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agent decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially an NFL free agent.

The star wide receiver cleared waivers Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and now is able to sign with any team he wants.

So, when will the three-time Pro Bowler make his much-anticipated decision? It might not be right away, according to this tweet from longtime sports reporter Josina Anderson.

My understanding is that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will take some time and assess the best situation for him with several options still on the table, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 9, 2021

The 29-year-old veteran spent the last two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He tallied 1,586 receiving yards with seven touchdowns over 210 games in Cleveland.

Beckham is no longer the dominant wide receiver he was earlier in his career, but he still has the ability to make a profound impact on a contending team's passing offense.

A couple teams in the playoff race that would be good fits for Beckham include the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. The Seattle Seahawks are not currently in a playoff spot in the NFC but could definitely use an upgrade at wide receiver.