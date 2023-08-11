Odell Beckham Jr. roasted Bengals WR Tyler Boyd over Super Bowl comments

Odell Beckham Jr. was a major part of the Rams’ Super Bowl win two seasons ago, even if he only played half the game. A torn ACL may have prevent him from winning Super Bowl MVP, but it didn’t stop him and the Rams from winning a ring.

Beckham recently claimed that he would have caught 15 passes for “maybe 250 yards” in the Super Bowl if he didn’t get hurt, and that the Rams would’ve beaten the Bengals, 42-17. Well, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd apparently didn’t care for those comments, writing “Woulda coulda shoulda” on Twitter in response to Beckham’s claim.

Beckham didn’t let Boyd get the last word, so he commented on an Instagram post and roasted the Bengals wideout.

“but I do have the ring u coulda woulda shoulda had,” Beckham wrote.

Beckham and the Rams got the last laugh on Feb. 13, 2022, and Beckham’s getting the last laugh again on Instagram.

It’s unfortunate Beckham is no longer with the Rams but he’ll forever have the ring he won with them two seasons ago.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire