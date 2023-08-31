Odell Beckham Jr. responds after Jalin Hyatt switches to No. 13

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is entering 2023 with high hopes and higher expectations. His speed has become legendary and the Giants are hoping Hyatt becomes the player they can rely on to take the top off defenses.

Hyatt himself is not short on confidence. On Wednesday, he changed his jersey number from 84 to 13 after teammate David Sills V was signed by the Denver Broncos to their practice squad.

No. 13 may have been worn most recently by Sills but to Giants fans, it will always be remembered as the number of one Odell Beckham Jr.

And speaking of OBJ, he tweeted out a message to Hyatt after the jersey switch.

Love family ! — Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) August 31, 2023

Hyatt said he had no problem wearing No. 84. He simply wanted a change.

“There’s no story behind it,” Hyatt told reporters. “I just want to start my own legacy with it and do my best for the Giants in number 13.”

“I was trying to decide which one I wanted. If I wanted to stick with 84 or try to do something different, but I decided 13. Most of the decision was mine. I asked some of my teammates what they thought, and they told me, ‘You should do it,’ so I decided to make that change. I can’t wait to go out there Week 1 with that jersey number and do what I do.”

Hyatt was asked if ever even met the man known worldwide as OBJ, the former Giants first-round pick who shattered many a record in Giant Blue.

“I met him down in AZ during the draft process. He was working out and we started talking. At first, I didn’t know — I was surprised he knew who I was. It shows a lot of love that he has for the Giants. A lot of respect for him,” Hyatt said.

Beckham is now with the Baltimore Ravens after sitting out the 2022 season rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

“What he did here — had a great career with the Giants and kind of took over,” Hyatt said of Beckham. “I was a fan when I was young watching him. High school, college, and now being here, but just with the jersey number, it’s just one of those things I wanted to start my own legacy. I like low numbers, and if I had to choose a number it’d be 11, but it’s retired here, so can’t go with that one, so 13 would be the next (best) option.”

The Giants are certainly hoping that No. 13 is a lucky number for them once again.

