Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly in talks with several teams after recent workout

Former LSU receiver and two-time Second-Team All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. could be back in the NFL sooner rather than later. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Beckham is in talks with several teams after participating in a recent workout.

Beckham — who last played for Los Angeles in 2021 — spent the entire 2022 season as a free agent after tearing his ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He worked out for several teams who were considering adding him for a playoff push late in the season, most notably the Dallas Cowboys, but no one ultimately did.

Several teams are now in talks with free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., who generated a buzz with his workout in front of scouts and coaches Friday in Arizona. Sources say there have been no negotiations yet and OBJ has made no financial demands. Expect things to ramp up soon. pic.twitter.com/KKbZU1zsCW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2023

That doesn’t seem likely to be the case this time around. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that he’s looking for $20 million per year, though Pelissero’s report refutes that and says Beckham has made no financial demands.

Beckham was once one of the top receivers in the league, and though he’s certainly lost a step, he’s only 30 and could still have some good years left after he played a major role in guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl two years ago.

