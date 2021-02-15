Odell Beckham Jr. reminds everyone of his amazing accomplishments so far

Odell Beckham Jr. is not typically an under-the-radar kind of guy. The flamboyant Browns wide receiver has long been a fixture on the sports pages, and not just for his impressive performances on the field.

Yet it’s been quiet on the “OBJ” front for the last few months. Aside from Beckham posting occasional updates on his rehabilitation from his ACL surgery, he’s stayed out of the spotlight. It’s a good time to remember just how amazing Beckham has been on the field in his career.

Beckham resurfaced on Twitter to quote tweet a post listing his unique statistical achievement, being the only player in NFL history to top 6,800 yards and 50 receiving touchdowns in his first 80 games.

This is a better way to remember just how much Beckham offers the Browns in 2021 and beyond. Better than, say, getting in trouble for spanking a security officer or playing high roller in Monaco.

As quick as we alll forgot… is as quick as I’ll remind ya…. GodSpeeeed pic.twitter.com/NSF5KDzbyr — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 13, 2021

Beckham caught 23 passes for 291 yards and three TDs in six games before tearing his ACL on the first pass attempt of the team’s Week 7 game against the Bengals.

