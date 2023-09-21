Odell Beckham Jr. remains out of practice for Ravens

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains out of practice on Thursday, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Beckham is dealing with an ankle injury and didn't practice on Wednesday either. He has five catches for 66 yards with Baltimore so far this season.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice after he missed Wednesday’s session with an illness.

But running back Justice Hill (foot), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) all remain out of practice.

Baltimore’s full injury report will be released later on Thursday.