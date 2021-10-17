The Browns are on the scoreboard after quarterback Baker Mayfield found receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for an 11-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

But they may be without another key offensive piece for the rest of the game.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught his second pass of the game to start the drive, gaining 17 yards. But Beckham was hit hard on the tackle, and immediately went off the field favoring his right arm.

He was examined in the medical sideline tent before heading to the locker room. The Browns announced he’s questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Beckham just returned in Week Three from tearing his ACL in Week Seven of last season. He entered Sunday’s game with nine catches for 124 yards.

Odell Beckham Jr. questionable to return with shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk