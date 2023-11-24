Odell Beckham Jr. questionable to face Chargers on Sunday night

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s status will be something to monitor heading into Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

Head coach John Harbaugh said this week that Beckham's shoulder injury was not a long-term concern, but it is enough of a short-term concern that Beckham called himself a game-time decision for this weekend on Friday. The Ravens acknowledged that reality by listing Beckham as questionable.

"I'm trying my best in each and every way," Beckham said, via the team's website. "I won't say that it would pain free, but I'll definitely find a way to do what I can for the people in this locker room and this team and find a way to help us get another win."

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (hip) is also questionable, but said he's playing after a full practice Friday. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), tight end Charlie Kolar (illness), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee, rest), and cornerback Damarion Williams (ankle) round out the questionable group.

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) have been ruled out. Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) didn't practice Friday and is listed as doubtful.