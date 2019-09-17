Odell Beckham Jr. has priceless reaction to reporter's question in Spanish

Odell Beckham Jr. was the man of the hour after the Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets in the wide receiver's return to MetLife Stadium.

Beckham had six receptions for 161 yards on Monday night, including an 89-yard touchdown and another impressive one-handed catch at the sideline in his first game back in the arena since being traded by the New York Giants over the offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There was plenty for the superstar to talk about with reporters after the game, but one question left him totally stunned – because he didn't understand a word of it.

Beckham was approached by John Sutcliffe of ESPN Deportes, who began the conversation in Spanish, eliciting a priceless reaction from the star of the game.

Sutcliffe then repeated the question in English, giving Beckham a chance to respond.

Beckham's performance helped propel the Browns to a 23-3 win over the Jets. It was Cleveland's first win of the season after losing to the Tennessee Titans 43-13 in Week 1.

See more of Beckham's return to MetLife: