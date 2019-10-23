Odell Beckham Jr: Playing for Patriots QB Tom Brady 'was always a dream of mine'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't afraid to talk about his affinity for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Beckham will square off against Brady's Patriots on Sunday when the Browns travel to Gillette Stadium for a much-anticipated Week 8 matchup.

There was some trade speculation/rumors involving Beckham and the Patriots before the 26-year-old wideout ultimately was dealt from the New York Giants to the Browns over the offseason, and his tenure in Cleveland has not started well. The Browns enter Sunday's game with a disappointing 2-4 record, and Beckham has tallied 29 receptions for 436 yards and one touchdown in those six games.

Beckham was asked about the Patriots on Wednesday, and he admitted that playing for Brady has been a dream of his.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. said "of course" he has longing to play for dynasty like #Patriots: "Two, 3 years ago, there was speculation that was going on and I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time. That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady." — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 23, 2019

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr: "Tom (Brady) and I talked for 2-3 years like 'hey man, if it happens, it happens. And it'd be cool', but now I'm with somebody who I think is gonna be a guy who plays for however long he plays for and right now it's about us establishing a connection" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 23, 2019

Many Patriots fans probably have dreamt of a Brady-OBJ duo at some point, too, and who could blame them? Beckham is one of the best deep-threat wide receivers in the league, and his ability to create big scoring plays down the field would have been fun to watch with Brady throwing him the ball.

Beckham is signed through the 2023 season with an annual salary cap hit of $15 million. It's not impossible for him to someday wind up with the Patriots, but Brady is 42 years old and no one knows how much longer he'll play. The chances of Brady and Beckham becoming teammates probably is pretty slim at this point, but it's still fun for fans to dream about.

