Odell Beckham Jr. played 2nd half of 2021 season without an ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. will miss at least a portion of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, the second time he’s suffered that very injury in his NFL career. It was a crushing injury and a tough way for him to end the season, but he played extremely well with the Rams and was a big part of their late-season success.

On Twitter, Beckham revealed something surprising. He said he played the “whole back half of the season” without an ACL – and still won a Super Bowl. He was on his way to potentially winning Super Bowl MVP, too, after catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown prior to his injury.

Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 3, 2022

Beckham is still a free agent and arguably the top one available. The Rams have shown plenty of interest in re-signing him, and he’s expressed a desire to return to Los Angeles, but so far, the two sides haven’t been able to come to terms on an extension.