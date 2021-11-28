Odell Beckham Jr. to play more vs. Packers but is ‘not yet ready for a full-time role’

Odell Beckham Jr. was extremely limited in his first game with the Rams, playing just 15 snaps and catching two of his three targets for 18 yards. He didn’t have much time to learn the offense and the playbook, playing just three days after he signed with the Rams.

But after having the bye week to get even more integrated into the offense, he should have a bigger role against the Packers today. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported before the game that Beckham will play more in Green Bay but he’s not yet ready for a full-time role.

“Look for that number to increase today, though Beckham is not yet ready for a full-time role,” Pelissero said. “Really, Beckham is learning this offense game plan by game plan and that is difficult because the Rams run a lot at the line of scrimmage with various checks.”

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Sunday that the Rams will use Beckham “very extensively” against the Packers. The Rams don’t have much of a choice considering Ben Skowronek, who’s their No. 4 receiver is inactive due to a back injury.

Sean McVay said last week that Beckham could be part of the game plan as a punt returner, which would allow the Rams to get the ball into his hands in the open field – and would also fill a hole that’s plagued this special teams unit all year.