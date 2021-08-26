Odell Beckham Jr. participates in team drills at Thursday practice

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken another step in his return from tearing an ACL midway through last season.

According to multiple reporters at Cleveland’s Thursday practice, Beckham participated in 11-on-11 drills with the first-team offense. To this point, Beckham has mainly been working during individual drills and on the side. He’s also taken a couple of reps with the scout-team offense.

But these reps were meaningful on Thursday, signifying the receiver’s progress.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Beckham also caught a pass for one of his two reps in seven-on-seven drills. He had caught a pass in that situation on Wednesday, too, and got congratulated by a defender.

Beckham tore his ACL last year during Cleveland’s Week Seven victory over the Bengals. He finished the year with 23 receptions for 319 yards.

Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, his first season with the Browns.

