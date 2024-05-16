What Odell Beckham Jr. needs to reach $5.25 million in incentives

Odell Beckham Jr. bet on himself when he signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. After playing the 2023 season on a $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, he’s set to take a significant pay cut to play in South Florida.

But incentives in Beckham’s contract mean he could get a total of $8.25 million if he has a good year with the Dolphins.

On Tuesday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed the benchmarks Beckham will need to reach in order to receive the additional $5.25 million:

$400,000 if Beckham records at least 566 receiving yards

$800,000 if Beckham records at least 650 receiving yards

$1 million if Beckham records at least 800 receiving yards

$400,000 if Beckham records at least 36 receptions

$800,000 if Beckham records at least 45 receptions

$1 million if Beckham records at least 55 receptions

$400,000 if Beckham records at least four touchdowns

$450,000 if Beckham records at least six touchdowns

What’s most interesting about those thresholds is that Beckham has to have a better year than his 2023. In his sole season with the Ravens, the receiver recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll need one more catch, one more yard, and one more touchdown to even get $1.2 million of his maximum $5.25 million.

There’s one more caveat, according to Breer. The Dolphins finishing top 20 in the NFL in points scored is a pre-condition on all of the incentives. That shouldn’t be much trouble for a Miami team that averaged 29.2 points in 2023, second most in the league. But the Dolphins finding overall success will matter for Beckham too.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire