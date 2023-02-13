Odell Beckham Jr. mocks Giants for trading Kadarius Toney

With the New York Giants, wide receiver Kadarius Toney was largely considered a draft bust. With the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s a Super Bowl hero.

Not only did Toney catch a five-yard touchdown pass on Sunday night in a defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles, but he also set a Super Bowl record.

Early in the fourth quarter with his team nursing a slim one-point lead, Toney fielded a punt and did what he does best: broke ankles en route to a 65-yard return, which was the longest in Super Bowl history.

Immediately after Toney’s big play, another former Giants wide receiver — Odell Beckham Jr. — seemingly mocked the organization for giving up on KT.

And Toney later found it hilarious.

Toney was sent to the Chiefs in October for a pair of picks after he had worn out his welcome in East Rutherford. He wasn’t able to stay on the field due to a multitude of injuries over his first season-plus and when he did play, his production was lacking.

While Toney avoided saying anything malicious about the Giants leading up to the Super Bowl, it’s clear he felt some sort of way about being traded. And it certainly worked out for him as he’s now a Super Bowl champion.

Helping to prevent the Eagles from a title is the best thing he ever did for the Giants.

Beckham, who was also traded from the Giants in 2019, picked up his Super Bowl ring as a member of the Los Angeles Rams a season ago.

