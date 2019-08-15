Odell Beckham Jr. misses Browns practice with reported 'hip injury'

A mysterious hip injury kept Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out of practice Wednesday as head coach Freddie Kitchens assured reporters that it’s nothing serious.

Kitchens declined to divulge the nature of the injury that kept Beckham sidelined, opting instead to describe it as “a little bit of something going on but we expect him back pretty soon.”

Not a hip pointer

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot cited a team source that described the ailment as a “hip injury” while clarifying that an earlier report that he suffered a hip pointer was inaccurate.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano first reported that Beckham suffered a hip pointer before clarifying later that another source told him that was not accurate.

CLARIFICATION: Earlier today, a source told me Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury was a hip pointer. Another source now tells me it’s a hip injury but not a hip “pointer.” I regret any confusion this caused. Regardless, as I reported earlier, Browns are not overly concerned. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 15, 2019

Browns optimistic about Beckham’s injury

Whatever “hip injury” means is not clear. But the official Browns line remains optimistic.

Kitchens told Cabot that “he could probably play” in Saturday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, but that “we haven’t decided yet.”

Any type of lower body injury is obviously a reason for concern for an athlete, especially an elite runner like Beckham who depends on his speed and ability to cut to gain an edge on defenders.

But for now, the official team line remains that there’s nothing to worry about.

