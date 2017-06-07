Odell Beckham Jr. might be missing Giants OTAs because of his contract

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may be missing the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) because of his contract.

Beckham retweeted a link from the website FanSided. The link contained a video of ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter speaking as if he were Beckham’s agent in an ESPN Radio broadcast. Schefter said that he would advise Beckham not to show up until the Giants renegotiate his deal.

Beckham is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will make $1.8 million. The Giants picked up Beckham’s fifth-year option, which will pay him $8.4 million in 2018.

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: June 4 through June 10

Monday Night Football: ESPN bringing Hank Williams Jr. back to Monday Night Football

Roger Lewis: Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis arrested and charged with OVI

Eli Apple: Giants cornerback Eli Apple running faster than ever despite gaining weight

Antonio Pierce: Former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce joins coaching staff as intern

Jerome Lane Jr.: Giants sign undrafted free agent Jerome Lane Jr.

College Football Hall of Fame: Six former Giants on ballot for induction into College Football Hall of Fame

Rhett Ellison: Rhett Ellison signing key to Giants offense in 2014

NFL teams are allowed to renegotiate a rookie deal after three years. Beckham has 288 receptions for 4.122 yards and 35 touchdowns in his NFL career. He is the fastest player in NFL history to eclipse the 100, 150, 200, and 250 career reception milestones and holds Giants franchise records for consecutive seasons with at least 75 receptions, 1200 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns.

In other words, OBJ has outplayed the living daylights out of his rookie contract.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, a good friend of Beckham’s, rakes in more dough than any other wide receiver in the league at $17 million per season. Brown received a $19 million signing bonus when he signed his extension.

Beckham was with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller sitting courtside at Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Cal. Miller went through a bitter contract dispute when the then-Super Bowl champion Broncos last summer before signing a record six-year, $114.5 million deal with $70 million in guaranteed money before the franchise tender deadline.

Beckham just signed the largest Nike endorsement deal ever for an NFL player. The deal will pay him $29 million over five years. He is nowhere near what you’d call poor or destitute but he is definitely sending a message with that tweet.

The post Odell Beckham Jr. might be missing Giants OTAs because of his contract appeared first on Cover32.