Odell Beckham Jr. mentions Giants while discussing potential landing spots

It seems Odell Beckham Jr. is also keeping the door open to a Giant return.

Speaking recently with Complex Sports, the free agent wide receiver listed Big Blue among his possible landing spots, and said he wanted to be with his next team for the long haul.

"Whether it's Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, a reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill like my last -- I'm not saying I've only got three or four left. But these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, I can call this place a home. ... I'm tired of living out of two-week suitcases. I've done the rock and roll life.

Responding to those who claim teams only want Beckham for his "name," he said: "It's just weird that GMs of teams, teams that are all going to the playoffs, that are all 6-2, all 7-0, the top teams are calling. It's not like just any teams are calling. People know what I can do on the field."

Giants GM Joe Schoen, speaking to reporters last Tuesday after the Giants stood pat at the trade deadline, discussed the potential of signing Beckham, who would obviously fill a huge need with New York's receiver group lacking established contributors.

Beckham, who could soon be ready to return after working his way back from ACL surgery, visited the Giants' facility in early-October in a non-official capacity.

"I had no idea he was in the building until he was out of the building," Schoen said. "Obviously, he's been a good player. He's a guy we would consider and talk to when he's healthy.

"I think he did the ACL (surgery) in February, so not sure really where he is physically. But yeah, any player that'll upgrade the roster we're gonna consider and have conversations with their representatives."



Asked about the idea that Beckham would welcome a reunion with the Giants, Schoen said the reporters would know more than him.

"Does he? I don't know. You tell me," Schoen said. "You guys probably talk to him more than me. That's a hypothetical. He's a good player, from what I evaluate, if he's healthy. If a player is healthy and he'll help us win football games, we will pursue them if they fit what we're looking for."

The Giants' current situation at receiver isn't pretty.

The depth chart consists of Darius Slayton, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson, David Sills V, Richie James (who fumbled two punt returns on Sunday and is now concussed), and Marcus Johnson.

The Giants could get a boost this week with the potential return of Kenny Golladay, though Golladay has struggled during his time in New York.

Making matters worse for Daniel Jones as he looks for guys he can trust, is that rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is out after having eye surgery. Bellinger had become one of Jones' favorite targets.

Beckham, 29, split the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl as the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Giants GM Dave Gettleman traded Beckham to the Browns before the 2019 season, shortly after Beckham signed a massive extension.

If the Giants hope to sign Beckham, he might have to take a discount due to New York's limited cap space.