Odell Beckham Jr. may return punts in Rams debut Monday

The Rams have struggled in the return game all season, dealing with injuries and ineffectiveness on special teams throughout the year. Tutu Atwell is injured and the Rams have resorted to using Cooper Kupp in fair catch situations, searching for a full-time returner.

They may have found one in Odell Beckham Jr. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams could use Beckham as a punt returner on Monday night against the 49ers in his debut.

Beckham has only returned one punt since 2019 but he’s electric in the open field with the ball in his hands. Schefter reports he could be an occasional returner as part of a special package of plays for the wideout in his first game with the Rams.