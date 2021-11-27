New Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got 15 snaps in his debut two weeks ago. So what will happen on Sunday at Green Bay?

“I may get a few more snaps,” Beckham told reporters on Friday.

Beckham said he spent the bye week going over the playbook and working on his overall health and condition.

“I’ve definitely felt that I haven’t been in that flow that I would have normally stayed in with a regular schedule,” Beckham said. “So just trying to get back into that, find my way back to where I know I could be.”

Above all else, he hopes to conclude what has been an unusual month on a high note.

“It’s just been a rough month for me, and usually every November, my birthday is on the fifth, it’s always my greatest month,” Beckham said. “It just always, always is. And it just hasn’t been for the last couple of years, continued right to this year. So just got to find a way to turn it around and focus on what I need to do and find a way to get a win.”

He wouldn’t say much about his role in helping the team get a win, although both Beckham and coach Sean McVay acknowledged that Beckham may return punts.

“I haven’t gotten to catch many passes, so I’m not giving away any hints on anything that’s going on,” Beckham said. “But I definitely think that there’s opportunities, like I said, to make plays. We’re still kids when we get out here, this has always been a dream. So, find a way to make sure you’re prepared first and foremost, be where you need to be, and make the play when it comes your way.”

Beckham also praised quarterback Matthew Stafford before boiling the situation down to a very basic proposition. “You run the route, be where you need to be, he’s going to make the throw and that’s all that really matters,” Beckham said.

It sounds simple. In Beckham’s debut, it wasn’t. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, we’ll see whether it gets any easier for him.

Odell Beckham Jr. “may get a few more snaps” in his second game with the Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk