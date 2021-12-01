Odell Beckham Jr. limited by hip injury in practice

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught his first touchdown as a member of the Rams last Sunday and he also picked up an injury.

Beckham was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a hip pointer injury. Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he does not think the injury is going to affect Beckham’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Beckham had five catches for 81 yards overall last Sunday and McVay said he’s happy with how the wideout is progressing in the offense.

“He did a nice job,” McVay said, via Skyler Carlin of USAToday.com. “I continue to say it but for him to be able to play as many snaps and do as many different things as he is on such a short amount of time that we’ve been together — I think it’s a real credit to his football acumen and how smart he is.”

Running back Darrell Henderson (quad) and cornerback David Long (illness) did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back) was limited.

