Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Giants visit without a deal

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took a private flight into New York on Thursday and then met with New York Giants brass over dinner.

“We had dinner with him last night. It was a good visit,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “Had a great steak.”

Beckham returned on Friday morning for a physical and then wrapped up his two-day visit with the Giants after meeting with a few more people at the team facilities. He ultimately left without a contract.

Odell Beckham’s 2-day visit to #Giants is over. Of course they had to let him out of the building to continue his tour. pic.twitter.com/1LfHzRljpZ — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 2, 2022

That should come as little surprise as Beckham intends on fulfilling his previous commitments, including a weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills. From there, he’ll head down to Arlington to meet with the very anxious Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants are still considered long-shots to land Beckham with the Cowboys remaining the favorites. But it wasn’t that long ago that OBJ even visiting with the Giants seemed like a long-shot.

At the end of the day, home is where the heart is. And Beckham’s heart might very well be in East Rutherford.

Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 13 picks Giants' Thomas McGaughey: Jamie Gillan 'trending in the right direction' Commanders wary of improving Giants QB Daniel Jones: 'A guy who will hurt you'

