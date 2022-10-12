Odell Beckham Jr.: L.A. knows where I wanted to be, but got lowest of low offers

Word over the weekend was that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a mid-November return to the field and Beckham cast some doubt on that return coming as a member of the Rams on Wednesday.

There’s been a lot of talk in Los Angeles about wanting Beckham back and he has a locker in the team’s facility, but no deal has come together and it doesn’t sound like one is imminent. Beckham replied to a Twitter thread reporting that he was in the Buffalo airport on Wednesday and engaged in back-and-forth with a few other users, including one who said every Rams fan wants him back.

Beckham said he hasn’t gotten the same impression from the team.

“LA knows where I wanted to be . . . but they didn’t offer me . . . ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that,” Beckham wrote. “So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!”

In another tweet, Beckham wrote that he “got the lowest of low offers” from the Rams so that may mean that he’ll be wearing a new uniform once he is back on an NFL roster.

