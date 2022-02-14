Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a big start to Super Bowl LVI, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and a 35-yard reception early in the second quarter that helped set up Cooper Kupp’s first touchdown reception of the night.

But later on in the second quarter, Beckham suffered a non-contact knee injury while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Beckham exited the game and did not return.

After the contest, Beckham told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson that he was happy to be a Super Bowl champion. But didn’t give any details about the extent of his knee injury.

“We don’t know yet, we’re going to wait to hear,” Beckham said. “I was trying to go back out there. Docs are going to take care of you.”

Beckham did make his way back on the sideline in street clothes and was able to watch the rest of the contest.

“There was a moment I was in the back room — they told me I was done, I couldn’t play, and I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it’s so much bigger than myself,” Beckham said. “And these boys pulled through and made it happen. So, it’s nothing but love.”

Beckham is slated to become a free agent after signing with the Rams in November. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns for Los Angeles in the regular season and added 23 receptions for 339 yards with three TDs in the postseason.

Odell Beckham Jr. on knee injury: We’re going to wait to hear originally appeared on Pro Football Talk