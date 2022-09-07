Odell Beckham Jr. jokes he will sign with Bills-Rams winner

As the saying goes, “to the victor go the spoils.”

Or the Pro Bowl receiver.

The Buffalo Bills and Odell Beckham Jr. saga has taken many twists and turns. Throughout them all, it has always seemed like things were destined to either end with him on one of two teams: the Bills or Los Angeles Rams.

We’re still waiting for the conclusion, but on a serious note, Buffalo has said there’s interest. That came straight from the mouth of Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

That happened after a lot of talking and suggestions from Buffalo pass rusher Von Miller and Beckham himself.

In the latest installment, we had a bit of a lighthearted notion from Beckham.

Ahead of Thursday’s opener between Buffalo and Los Angeles, Beckham said he’ll sign with whoever wins:

While Beckham might prefer to pick the winner of the game, there will be a lot of other factors at play.

Namely, his health.

Beckham needs to prove to the Bills, Rams, or any NFL team he’s fully healed from his ACL tear. That won’t happen until a few months down the road, at least.

Plus, the state of each team in a few weeks from now will also play a part.

A contender could view Beckham as the perfect addition… but one step at a time. Let’s start with Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire