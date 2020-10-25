Odell Beckham Jr. and JC Tretter both injured on the same play

It was a terrible first pass play for the Cleveland Browns offense in the Week 7 matchup with Cincinnati. On a play where Baker Mayfield threw an interception attempting to find WR Odell Beckham Jr. on a deep fly pattern, both Beckham and center JC Tretter left the field with injuries suffered on the play.

Beckham laid on the ground grasping at his knee/calf area for some time after the play. As he chased CB Darius Phillips on the INT return, Beckham leapt awkwardly and took some contact. Beckham was helped into the Browns locker room for further evaluation.

Tretter was also on the turf well after the play ended. He was evaluated on the Browns sideline for a knee injury. Tretter was back on the field for the Browns’ ensuing drive.

Update: Beckham is questionable to return with a knee injury.